Shares in A.G. Barr rise as much as 3 percent after the soft drinks group reports a slightly higher profit and says it is on track to meet its own expectations for the full year.
"Despite a volatile market environment, AG Barr has a proven brand portfolio and the current strategy is yielding outperformance," Brewin Dolphin analyst Sahill Shan says in a note.
The brokerage has a "hold" rating and 1,250-pence price target on the stock.
