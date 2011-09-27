Shares in A.G. Barr rise as much as 3 percent after the soft drinks group reports a slightly higher profit and says it is on track to meet its own expectations for the full year.

"Despite a volatile market environment, AG Barr has a proven brand portfolio and the current strategy is yielding outperformance," Brewin Dolphin analyst Sahill Shan says in a note.

The brokerage has a "hold" rating and 1,250-pence price target on the stock.

