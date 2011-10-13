Shares of Renishaw fall 18 percent to 845 pence, making them the top loser on Britain's FTSE 250 index after the precision engineer's first-quarter pretax profit declines 10 percent and says it is reviewing its healthcare business.

"The profit before tax number they have in Q1 is 13.6 million pounds. So if you just assumed four times 13.6 you get to 54.4 million pounds (for the year), and the market consensus is somewhere around 80 million pounds," analyst Jo Reedman of Singer Capital Markets says.

"That's why its been hit so hard."

For more, click on

To see the company's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net