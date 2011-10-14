Shares in Computacenter fall as much as 6 percent, making it one of the top fallers on the FTSE mid-cap index , after the British IT firm reports lower third-quarter sales in the United Kingdom and says it faces a tougher comparison in the second half to 2010.

"For 'bears' the concern will be that France and Germany have yet to experience the UK macro spend downturn and technology shift (fewer PCs on replacement) but will do in time," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Computacenter's UK sales were down 15 percent to 234 million pounds on a slump in product sales to its financial services-oriented client base. However, overall third-quarter revenue was up 5 percent to 652 million pounds, buoyed mainly by robust sales in France and Germany.

"As always the result for the year will go down to the wire in December as it is dependent on 'budget flush.' In our view budget flush feels weaker this year," Panmure says.

The brokerage cuts its price target to 482 pence from 494 pence and retains its "buy" rating on the stock.

