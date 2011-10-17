Low & Bonar's shares fall 6.3 percent to 48.5 pence after the supplier of textiles and related products says volumes of artificial grass yarn, which represent 8 percent of its sales, are running below prior year hit by funding shortages.

"While demand for key products has remained robust and there has been no material change to trading, we are downgrading our FY12 forecast to reflect the tougher macro outlook, resulting in flat volumes, and a more modest progression at Yarns," Peel Hunt says.

The brokerage cuts its target price to 62 pence from 95 pence, but keeps the "buy" rating.

