Shares in Faroe Petroleum rise more than 10 percent, making it the second-highest gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the oil and gas explorer says it found oil in a well at the Butch prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, marking its second successful oil discovery in three months.

"Clearly, today's result is encouraging for Faroe, and based on the 60 million-barrel pre-drill estimate, we think Butch has the potential to be worth approximately 15 pence per share to the group," Canaccord Genuity says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating and a price target of 227 pence on the stock.

"Butch is clearly an encouraging discovery and with the shares trading close to our base NAV of 138 pence per share (which includes just the developed 2P reserves) we continue to see Faroe as one of our top picks in the small/mid cap space," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Oriel has a "buy" rating on the stock.

