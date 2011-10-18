Zenergy Power Plc shares rise as much as 30 percent after the superconductor specialist says it is now focussing on a new non-superconducting technology and will seek sales orders and start commercial production soon.

"The company has done a good job stabilising itself but it doesn't offer long-term value," Julian Tolley, an analyst with Merchant Securities, says.

"The whole problem for Zenergy is not the technology and the areas they've targeted. It's the future impact of competing high-temperature superconductor wires," he adds.

To see Zenergy's statement, please click on

