Britvic's shares rise 5 percent to 322.9 pence after the soft drinks maker says annual sales grew 14.6 percent led by strong pricing and international growth.

"The valuation remains very modest relative to international peers and the dividend yield is also a key attraction. Whilst certainly not a 'core buy', we believe there should be upside on a 12-month view," Altium Securities says.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net