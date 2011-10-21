Shares in Telit Communications tumbled 35 percent, making it the biggest percentage loser on London's junior market, after the company warns on profits due to project delays.

The company says in a statement that it expects full-year revenue to be below market expectations and profit significantly below.

"We reduced our forecasts at the time of the interim results in light of the wider market slowdown, however, company-specific delays prompt a more significant correction," Investec analyst James Goodman says in a note and cuts his rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy" and the price target to 60 pence from 105 pence.

"We understand this (the project delays) relates to a few large value customers and the business is expected to return in FY12. We take a cautious view in setting our new numbers and believe that a return of some business in the fourth quarter could provide upside in the current year."

