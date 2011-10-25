Senior Plc's shares rise 2 percent to 163.7 pence after the engineering firm says there is no material change in underlying orders since the end of June, despite an uncertain economy, and expects 2011 profit in line with its estimates.

"The healthy trading seen in Q3 from both aerospace and flexonics divisions, plus the solid full-year outlook statement, gives us confidence to nudge our FY11 adjusted pretax profit up 2 percent to 76.5 million pounds," Peel Hunt says.

"We expect the strong balance sheet to allow for further acquisitions which would increase market shares and expand margins," adds the brokerage, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock.

