Shares in semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc fall 21 percent, one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after it forecast second-half sales to be lower than those of the first half as demand from some of its key wireless customers was likely to fall due to destocking.

"Today's share price move is likely to be driven by the short-term inventory correction, but we expect the smartphone trend to drive high revenue growth for IQE over the long term," Canaccord analyst Bob Liao, who has a "buy" rating on the company, says in a statement.

"Part of the inventory correction is related to global macro factors, but part appears to be driven by market share shifts between companies. Both aspects of the cause of the correction are likely to be, in our view, short term in nature," he adds.

