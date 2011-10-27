Kewill shares fall 7 percent to 68.5 pence, among the top losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the software provider says its first-half results will be hurt by loss of contracts with two of its key customers, but keeps the full-year outlook.

"H1 profits are below last year's, due to sales cycles elongating which has impacted high licence value contract closures," Investec Securities says.

"In view of management confidence in the progress of licence sales, we retain our forecasts, but judge that the forecast risk profile has risen slightly," says the brokerage, which cuts its price target on the stock by 24 percent to 93 pence.

