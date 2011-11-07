Shares in Premier Foods' rise as much as 25 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, after the firm gets a deferral of its financial covenant test.

The food manufacturer also says it is in constructive talks with its banks to secure longer term financing.

"We are relieved for present investors that room is available for Michael Clarke, the new CEO, to see through his fresh perspectives for the company," Clive Black, an analyst with Shore Capital, says in a note.

"Our caution on Premier has been sustained and fundamental for good reasons and until we have clarity as to the nature and extent of the group's future balance sheet we must wish management well but remain cautious," Black adds.

The broker has a "sell" rating on the stock, with a price target of 3.35 pence.

