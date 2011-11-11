Shares in Spectris rise 5 percent after the British electrical engineering firm reports higher sales for the last four months and says it expects to make good progress for the full year.

"In addition to the scope for our organic growth rate to be beaten, the group will also enjoy additional sales from the two large recent acquisitions," Steve Medlicott, an analyst with Altium Securities, says.

There is a good scope for upgrades to the brokerage's full-year 2011 numbers, he says.

Altium has a "buy" rating on the stock, with a price target of 1,340 pence.

