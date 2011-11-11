Shares in Fiberweb jump as much as 52 percent, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the non-woven fabrics maker says it plans to sell its lower-margin hygiene business to Brazil-based Petropar SA for $286 million in cash, to repay debt.

"This deal will leave Fiberweb focussed on Industrial operations, an area which has historically had higher margins and higher return on capital than Hygiene," analyst Paul Jones of Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Analyst Jones adds that with resin prices now falling, a significant reduction of sales and automatic pass-through of raw material costs may also be a positive for 2012 and beyond.

The analyst places his "buy" recommendation and target price under review.

