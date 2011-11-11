Shares in T Clarke rise 4 percent after the electrical contractor says its forward order book is stronger from last year and forecasts results for the full year to be in line with market expectations.

"The order book has held up well and while immediate conditions remain tough, the order pipeline has some good opportunities ahead," analyst Andy Brown of Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Analysts at Panmure Gordon have a "hold" rating on the company's stock, while Arbuthnot says its current 77 pence target price on the stock reflects the growing diversity of the earnings base and maintain "buy" rating.

