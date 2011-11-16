Shares in AEA Technology lose almost three-quarters of their value and touched an all-time low after the energy and environmental consultancy warns on its profits, blaming contract delays and the loss of some orders, and says its chief executive will step down.

"An earnings miss at one of AAT's two US consultancies and the unexpected departure of CEO Andrew McCree bring significant uncertainty," Peel Hunt says.

"We reduce our target price to 1 pence (from 3 pence) reflecting financing risk," says the broker, which also cuts its FY2012 pretax profit estimates on the company by 41 percent to 5.1 million pounds.

