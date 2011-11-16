Shares in Hampson Industries shed as much as 11 percent to an all-time low, after the British aero engineer posts a much lower first-half adjusted profit as orders at its tooling division, Odyssey, continued to fall.

Analyst James Tetley of Brewin Dolphin says: "We continue to see covenant risk from March 2012 and also risk to financial year 2013 consensus forecasts."

The brokerage, which has a "sell" rating on the company's stock, adds that the risk of covenant breach is likely to continue to dictate share price performance.

