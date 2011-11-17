Pace Plc's stock falls 17 percent, making it the top loser in the mid-cap index, after the British TV decoder maker says disk drive supply issues after the floods in Thailand continue to hurt results and announces a reorganisation of its European business.

"Unfortunately, until further clarity is forthcoming on the flood situation, the market is likely to assume that worse may be to come, taking FY 2012 guidance even lower," Collins Stewart analyst Jonathan Imlah says in a note.

The brokerage has a "hold" rating and a price target of 70 pence on the stock.

