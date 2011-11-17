Shares in WS Atkins rise 3 percent after the British design and engineering consultancy posts an 11 percent increase in its underlying pretax profit for the first half, and stands by its outlook for the year.

"These are solid H1 figures from Atkins with steady improvement in pretax profit and dividend," Panmure Gordon says.

"We believe that Atkins is well positioned to benefit from positive global infrastructure demand drivers. It has the geographical spread, resource along with a proven delivery record," says the brokerage, which retains its "buy" rating on the stock.

