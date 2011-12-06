Shares in Porvair rise nearly 7 percent, touching a four-month high, after the British filtration specialist says its full-year results will beat internal expectations boosted by strong sales at its higher-margin metal filtration division.

"Porvair combines a high return on capital and good cash generation with an increasingly attractive underlying rate of growth that has further to run," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker has a "buy" rating on the stock and raises its full-year pretax profit estimate to 4.2 million pounds from 4 million pounds.

