Shares in Victrex fall almost 7 percent after the British high-tech plastics firm says it will meet market expectations for 2012 only if demand remains resilient.

"Victrex has limited visibility on end-user demand which, quite rightly in the current uncertain environment, places a caveat over the outlook," Wayne Gerry, an analyst with Investec Securities says.

"Near-term share performance is likely to be constrained by downgrades to higher-end forecasts, including ours," he adds.

Investec retains its "buy" rating on the stock.

"To reflect the macro caution, we have reduced our September 2012 profit before tax forecast by 4 percent to 98 million pounds," Peel Hunt analyst Dominic Convey says.

The brokerage keeps its "buy" rating on the stock and reduces its price target to 1,425 pence from 1,500 pence.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net