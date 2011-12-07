Shares in Blacks Leisure lose more than half their value, making them the top loser on the London Stock Exchange, after the struggling outdoor retailer fails to raise enough funds to carry on business and says it plans to put itself up for sale.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct proposed a joint venture with Blacks Leisure.

"The debt levels are harder than one would have expected. I think they'll be very hard-pressed to get value for the brands above this sort of bank debt and I think that'll become quite clear in the next couple of days when KPMG start talking to any sort of possible predators," says an analyst who does not want to be named.

