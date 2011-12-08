Shares in NCC Group rise 13 percent, among the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the IT security firm says it expects its fiscal 2012 pretax profit to beat market estimates on increasing awareness about cyber security.

"NCC Group is ideally positioned to take advantage from the rise in corporate spending on information and network security," says Collins Stewart, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

"Set against compound earnings growth of 15 percent for the next three years, we regard the rating as not expensive for a global leader in an area that is currently witnessing strong structural growth," the broker adds.

