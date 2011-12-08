Shares in Sinclair IS Pharma gain 13.5 percent after the British firm says it will buy Advanced Bio-Technologies, giving it ownership of ABT's flagship scar prevention and treatment product in more markets outside the United States, mainly Brazil, Korea and China.

"This deal again demonstrates management's commitment to leveraging the core franchises and should reinforce confidence in its ability to execute on its strategy," Jefferies says in a note.

The acquisition follows last month's sale of non-core epilepsy drug Mysoline by Sinclair to its French distribution partner Laboratoire SERB SAS, adds the broker, which has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 45 pence.

