Shares in CSR rise 19 percent to touch a near seven-week high after the chipmaker says it will end its investment in digital television systems-on-a-chip and silicon tuners and reiterates its fourth-quarter outlook.

"We believe this is a positive step further in right sizing CSR and allowing the profitability in its platform businesses to shine through," Nick James of Numis Securities says in a note.

CSR will now focus on its businesses in voice and music, automotive infotainment, cameras, document imaging, gaming and bluetooth low energy.

Numis Securities has a "buy" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see CSR's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://purwa.naveen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net