Shares in Domino Printing Sciences rise as much as 17 percent after the firm posts its best-ever full-year results, helped by new products, and ups its dividend, in a performance described by Seymour Pierce as "solid".

"With 20 percent of FY11E's equipment sales being new product introductions and the company continuing to invest in the sales effort for developing markets, we see no reason to change our long term positive stance but note that the market may find the lack of direct guidance unsettling," they add.

