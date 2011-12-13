Shares in Cove Energy rise nearly 14 percent, touching a 10 month high, after the oil company says it spudded its Lagosta 2 well in offshore Mozambique and has opened a data room for parties who are interested in the Rovuma Area 1 block in the same country.

Analyst Werner Riding of Peel Hunt says, "They have spudded a second appraisal well on the Lagosta the Windjammer, Barquentine complex so that's positive and progress continues to be made in appraising that discovery."

"But I think the response in the share price has been particularly positive because of the comments that were made regarding opening a data room," Werner adds.

Data room refers to the confidential operating and financial information, which the target company discloses to the potential bidders during the due diligence process.

The analyst, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, says a potential suitor would look to cut a deal before further significant resources are discovered, pushing up the acquisition price.

To see Cove's statement, please click on

