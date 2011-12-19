Shares in 888 Holdings rise 5.7 percent after the British online gaming company says it expects core profit for 2011 to be significantly above market expectations, aided by strength in its casino and poker businesses.

Panmure Gordon raises its 2011 EBITDA estimates for the company by about 28 percent to $51.1 million, following the update.

"This leaves the group in a strong position going into 2012 - which will be a significant transitionary year to regulated markets - and we upgrade (our 2012 EBITDA forecast) by about 3 percent to $41.0 million," the broker says.

"We reiterate our buy recommendation and increase our target price from 56 pence to 60 pence, implying about 71 percent upside potential," it adds.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net