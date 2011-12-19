Shares in Mouchel Group rise more than 8 percent, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the loss-making British infrastructure firm maintains its outlook for the year, despite tough market conditions putting pressure on its margins.

"The investment positives are that Mouchel is still with us, it has a decent-ish order book and new management sound determined to turn it around," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker has a neutral rating on the stock.

