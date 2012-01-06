Nichols Plc's shares rise 10 percent to a lifetime high after the soft drinks group says it expects 2011 profit to be significantly ahead of both the previous year and market expectations on the back of strong demand from international consumers.

Brewin Dolphin, which raises its price target on the stock to 647 pence from 625 pence, says the company's divisions maintained their strong first-half momentum into the second half, with international leading the way.

"We think the market is not attributing sufficient value to Nichols' highly cash-generative business model that has attractive growth prospects both domestically and internationally," adds the brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

