Shares in XP Power fall 10 percent to touch a 16-month low after the electrical components maker says revenue in the last quarter declined by 5 percent, and forecasts a further contraction in the first quarter.

"While the shares do not trade on a demanding rating, we would expect weakness today as consensus forecasts are trimmed," analyst Jo Reedman of Singer Capital Markets says in a note.

Investec Securities' analyst Chris Dyett says, "At this stage it is challenging to forecast the outturn for FY12, given the global macroeconomic uncertainty, but the group remains well positioned operationally and financially."

He has a "buy" rating and a price target of 1,300 pence on the stock.

