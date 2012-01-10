Shares in Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, plunge more than 20 percent to touch a lifetime low, after the company warns it expects sales to fall short of expectations in the third quarter.

"Whilst we expect management to undertake remedial actions to improve margins, the outlook remains challenging and we currently anticipate further losses in FY13E," analyst Andrew Fitchie of Investec Securities says in a note to clients.

"Given the likely disappointment over a further downgrade and the remaining uncertain trading outlook, it is difficult to see the share performing in the short term," Fitchie says.

The brokerage cuts its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

