Shares in Booker rise 1.7 percent after Britain's biggest cash and carry wholesaler reports higher third-quarter sales, buoyed by demand for its fresh fruits and vegetables that drew more customers to its stores.

"The Q3 update is better than expected even after factoring in a strong start from the heatwave. This has scope to push forecasts up," Singer Capital Markets says in a note to clients.

The brokerage has a "fair value" rating and 70-pence price target on the stock.

