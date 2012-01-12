Shares in SIG rise as much as 5 percent after the building insulation products group forecasts full-year profit slightly above the upper end of analysts' expectations as a milder winter aided construction activity.

"Another solid trading update from SIG, which has indicated that FY 2011E is ahead of expectations," analyst Andy Brown of Panmure Gordon says in a research note.

"It (the company) retains structural growth drivers, principally through insulation, and with the strengthened balance sheet; we retain our positive stance," says analyst Brown, retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see SIG's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://purwa.naveen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net