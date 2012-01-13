Shares in Fiberweb fall as much as 19 percent after the non-woven fabrics maker warned it had experienced tough trading in the second half, hurt by weaker-than-expected volumes in southern Europe.

"An update for Fiberweb suggests a tough finish to 2011 from trading with volumes lower than anticipated," Panmure Gordon says.

The company had last year sold its lower-margin hygiene business to Brazil-based Petropar SA for $286 million in cash to repay debt.

"Post disposal of the hygiene operation, reorganisation of production has also resulted in a delay to sales and additional operating costs. We expect these to hit 2011 accordingly, though should reverse in 2012 and beyond given this has now been addressed and profits should bounce back," Jones says.

The analyst has cut the price target on the stock to 64 pence from 90 pence but retained the "buy" rating.

