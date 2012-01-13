Shares in Tribal Group rise as much as 16 percent to a year-high, after the British education support services firm forecasts 2011 adjusted pretax profit ahead of its previous view, boosted by a growing appetite for its student management software.

"The restructuring of the sales force is delivering results considering the good momentum in the current customer base upgrading and taking on new software modules," Investec Securities says in a note to clients.

Investec, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, increases its 2011 pretax profit estimate by 10 percent.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net