Shares in Interior Services Group drop 25 percent to a near three-year low after the British construction management firm forecasts that its 2012 group profit will below expectations, citing cancellations or deferrals of projects by key clients in the UK retail sector.

"This means big downgrades for our earnings," say analysts at Panmure Gordon, who slash their 2012 pretax profit estimate for the company to 8.5 million pounds from 12 million pounds.

"While the shares may experience some short term nervousness, a 10 percent dividend yield means we stay positive," say the Panmure analysts, while maintaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

