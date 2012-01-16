Shares in Stanley Gibbons rise 4.5 percent after the British stamp-collecting and memorabilia firm says it expects 2011 results to be in line with market expectations, showing growth in sales, profit and operating cash generation.

"The company is continuing to invest in new initiatives, which should bear fruit in 2012," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"The strength of the brand name gives Stanley Gibbons significant potential to grow internationally, which should be accelerated with the launch of the website," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

To see the company's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net