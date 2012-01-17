Shares in oil company Afren soar as much as 17 percent, placing them among the highest gainers on the London Stock Exchange, as the company finds oil at one of its wells in offshore south east Nigeria.

Canaccord Genuity says, "A very good exploration result for Afren offshore Nigeria in the Okoro East prospect. We think this could be bigger than the original estimate of 25 mmbbls (million barrels) given the thickness of sands encountered."

"Furthermore, as this is close to the producing Okoro field, we believe these will be high value barrels and relatively easily and quickly monetised," the brokerage says.

