Shares in IQE Plc rise 5 percent after the British semiconductor materials maker says it expects to report its highest-ever earnings, for 2011, boosted by a double-digit growth across its wireless and opto-electronics businesses.

Financial year 2012 should also "see strong growth", analysts at Investec Securities say, adding they continue to see a significant medium-term growth opportunity for IQE's business.

Investec, which has a "hold" rating on the stock and a price target of 22 pence, plans to upgrade its second-half revenue estimate to reflect this growth while making marginal tweaks to profitability.

