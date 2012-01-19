Shares in Mulberry Group rise 5 percent after the British luxury fashion group says it expects 2012 financial year results to exceed its earlier forecast, led by strong Christmas and New Year sales, putting it firmly in the festive winners' camp in the UK.

"This is yet another extraordinarily strong update from Mulberry," says Panmure Gordon, which upgrades its full-year pretax profit forecast by 2 million pounds to 37 million pounds.

"It is one of our Top Picks in 2012, because we feel that it can deliver significant, sustained top-line growth that will have a leveraged impact upon profitability," says the brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Separately, WH Ireland starts coverage of the stock with a "buy" recommendation and 2,000 pence price target, saying "the group remains under represented in most of the largest luxury goods markets globally and has a focused strategy in place to grow its current footprint.

