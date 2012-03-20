Shares in Severfield-Rowen fall more than 9 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British structural steel firm's full-year underlying pretax profit falls by a third impacted by diminishing demand and pricing pressures.

The Dalton-based company says tough trading conditions in the UK structural steel sector in 2011 has intensified lower confidence levels for business prospects in 2012.

"We are now assuming no recovery in UK volume or pricing in 2012," says analyst Dominic Convey of Peel Hunt.

The analyst, who has a "hold" rating on the stock, cuts his 2012 pretax profit estimate for the company by 15 percent to 12.75 million pounds.

