Shares in semiconductor materials firm IQE fall over 5 percent after the company says inventory corrections by key clients hit sales in the second half of 2011.

The company, which posted full-year results in-line with estimates, says customer forecasts indicate a return to growth from the second quarter of 2012.

"We are optimistic for the group's longer-term prospects, but feel it is too early to turn positive on the expectation of a second-half pick up, which requires a strong uptick in the demand environment," says Investec Securities analyst James Goodman.

