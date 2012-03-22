Shares in Gem Diamonds fall 7.6 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange after Citigroup analysts reduce their rating on the miner's stock to "sell" from "buy," citing diminishing demand for top quality diamonds.

"We are concerned that investment demand for these top-end quality diamonds is dissipating, closely following the trend in the gold price, since sovereign debt concerns have been easing," they say in a note.

Also contributing to the downgrade was a 56 percent run up in Gem's stock price since the beginning of 2012, taking it beyond the brokerage's target price, they add.

