Mulberry Group shares rise 6.3 percent after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating, expecting the British luxury fashion company to post sector-leading sales growth over the next four years.

"We view Mulberry as a fast-growth, high-returns company that is potentially only a few years into its growth phase, with strong potential to scale and expand the brand internationally," Goldman analyst William Hutchings says.

The analyst, who set a price target of 3,530 pence on the stock, expects accelerated store openings, improving like-for-like sales, fast-paced international growth and increasing exposure to growth markets to drive sales over the next four years.

