Shares in Laura Ashley rise more than 5 percent after the company says it is encouraged by the positive trend in trading since the start of this year, prompting Seymour Pierce to raise its price target on the fashion and home furnishing retailer's shares to 28 pence from 24 pence.

"Although pre-tax profits came in marginally below our forecast, they were nevertheless good, in our view, considering the difficult third quarter experienced by the retail sector," says Seymour Pierce analyst Freddie George.

For the full year, Laura Asley posts pretax profit of 18.8 million pounds, down 2.6 percent from the previous year.

Seymour Pierce reiterates its "buy" recommendation on the firm and says it is optimistic about the company's e-commerce and international business.

