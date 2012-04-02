Shares in Desire Petroleum fall 5.9 percent after the Falkland Islands-focused exploration company reports a narrower full-year loss but says that it does not have enough money to drill further wells.

"The company does not have sufficient funds to drill on its own. It will need to undertake more funding which would dilute the equity going forward," Seymour Pierce analyst Sam Wahab said.

"So it will either need to raise funds or undertake some more farm-outs of its acreage," Wahab said.

