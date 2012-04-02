Shares in Blinkx fall 6 percent after Goldman Sachs downgrades the video search-engine operator to "neutral" from "buy," saying the company's recent acquisitions increases its exposure to a slower-growing display advertising market.

"With the acquisition of Burst and PVMG, Blinkx now has a greater exposure to a slower-growing display ad segment which we believe will slow down revenue growth unless synergies are extracted and the company is able to convert some proportion of the ad revenue to video ads," the bank writes in a note.

Blinkx, which indexes audio and video content and makes it searchable and available on demand, bought online ad network Burst Media for $30 million and digital marketing agency Prime Visibility Media Group for $36 million in 2011.

"We expect Burst to contribute fully in fiscal 2013, but see much slower growth beyond given the display-ad nature of ad revenue exposure," the bank adds.

