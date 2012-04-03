British oil and gas company Heritage Oil Plc's shares rise more than 7 percent after the company discovers dry gas in its Kurdistan well in Iraq.

The company says the gas was found in a reservoir interval above the main reservoir and that it plans to continue drilling within the main reservoir.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis says: "The test results are positive as it provides further evidence of a possible commercial gas accumulation on the Miran block."

Shares of the company were trading up 7.8 percent at 148.70 pence at 0835 GMT on Tuesday making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

