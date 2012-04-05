April 5 Shares of Max Petroleum fall 11 percent after the oil and gas explorer and producer says there will be a delay in reaching total depth at a well due to its drilling tools getting stuck.

The Kazakhstan-focused company had originally targeted reaching total depth at the NUR-1 pre-salt well in April this year but as a result of the operational glitch it now expects to reach total depth at the well in early June.

"Overpressure was expected below the salt layer, but this news suggests that the salt layer itself will present major challenges," Merchant Securities analyst Brendan Long says.

"Importantly, the well conditions appear stabilised judging by the tone of the press release," Long says.

